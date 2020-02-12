Registration is underway for YMCA Camp Sloper summer program

Registration for YMCA Camp Sloper’s 71st season began on Saturday, Feb. 1 with a record number of families taking advantage of online registration.

“We had the most registrations in the first day ever,” said Camp Sloper director Justin Hubeny in a press release. “We received more than 1,700 registrations the first day and over 1,900 by the end of the weekend. We are fortunate to be part of a community of wonderful YMCA Camp Sloper families who are as excited as we are for camp this summer.”

YMCA Camp Sloper day camp which takes place on the 143 acre property surrounding Sloper Pond proudly hosts thousands of campers each summer and has many spot still available.

Hubeny announced that Alexa Kielbowicz was the first camper to register for the 2020 camp season. He family registered her online at 8:03 a.m. on Saturday morning. She will be attending Art Camp East this summer at YMCA Camp Sloper.

“We send Alexa to camp because we love and trust the YMCA Camp Sloper staff,” said Alexa’s mother, Katherine Kielbowicz, in a press release. “I love that YMCA Camp Sloper has safe, fun and friendly staff members for my children. I know she is in a safe and structured environment all day! She has so much fun! I believe in what Sloper stands for.”

Advertisement

YMCA Camp Sloper serves the towns of Southington, Cheshire, Berlin, Kensington and more. Registration is on-going at either the Southington or Cheshire YMCAs during business hours or online at www.ymcacampsloper.org. There is space available in most of the specialty camps and all of the traditional camps. Registering early is encouraged so children can select the program of their choice before it fills up.

YMCA Camp Sloper has four, two-week sessions running June 29 to Aug. 21. There is also a one week preview the week before the regular camp season begins from June 22 to 26. The day camp program runs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with extended camp care available if needed. YMCA Camp Sloper serves children ages 3 to 15. Bus transportation is provided for residents of Southington, Cheshire, and Berlin/Kensington, for campers entering kindergarten through grade 10. The Wanderers program for preschoolers runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with parents transporting their children. Financial assistance is available for families that qualify. Extended payment plans can also be arranged.

Any questions can be directed to the YMCA Camp Sloper Outdoor Center at (860) 621-8194 or visit their website at www.ymcacampsloper.org.