Obituary: Rita DellaVecchia, 81

Rita DellaVecchia, 81, of Southington, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at The Hospital of Central CT, New Britain.

Rita was born in Southington on August 24, 1938, the daughter of the late Andrew and Helen (Yawin) DellaVecchia. Prior to her retirement she was a CNA at Southington Care Center. Rita enjoyed doing word puzzles, going out to eat and going to the casino.

She is survived by a sister Lois Smith and a brother Robert and his wife Sharon DellaVecchia all of Southington. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by three brothers Sebastian, Andrew and Larry.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Feb. 12th from 10-11am with a Service at 11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com

