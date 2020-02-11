Booth Number Exhibitor Name Product
90 ADT Custom Home Service Custom Home Security, Service
13 Aerus, Formerly Electrolux – Vacuums Air Purifiers/Vacuum Cleaner, Shampooers, Central Vac, Portable Heaters
14 Aerus, Formerly Electrolux-Air/Water Purification Air Purification/Dehumidifers
B All About Real Estate Real Estate
62a American Clock & Watch Museum Museum
115 American Foods Frozen Food Plans
H3 Annalyn Jewelry Jewelry
63 Around the Bend Willow Furniture furniture
98 AWS – Advanced Window Systems,LLC Windows; Siding; Exteriors
44 Bartlett Contracting LLC remodeling contractor
75 Bath Fitter of Greater Hartford Replacement Tubs & Showers
22 BathPlanet CT Windows, Siding, BathPlanet; gutters; metal roofing
61a Bilodeau $5 Boutique paparazi $5 Jewelry (necklaces, earrings, braclets, rings)
70 Bond Personal Safety Secuirty
76 Bristol Chamber ofCommerce Chamber of Commerce
112 Bristol Democratic Town Committee Political Party
73 Bristol Development Authority Bristol Development
78 Bristol Hospital Health Services
32 Bristol Press News
42 Bristol RepublicanTown Committee Town Committee
50 Bristol Towpath BNI Business Networking
49 Cafe Real LLC Local Eatery
86 CareFree Home Pros, LLC Bathroom Remodel
89 Carpets Unlimited Inc. Flooring
106 Casanova Remodeling, LLC Gutters; Gutter Protection, Home Remodeling
31 Castle Windows Windows, Doors, Patio Doors
109 Catherine’s Uniforms Work Uniforms
H6 CERT
C Civitan Club of Meriden-Wallingford – Civitan Inte Club
110 Connecticut Beer Tours CT Beer Tours
104 CTConnecticut Home Solutions Energy Efficiency Consults
102 Culligan by Water Co of New England Water Conditioning
85 Curt Carlson Builder, LLC Remodeling/Room-Additions
60 Cutco Cutlery Cutlery, Cookware
35 David Lerner & Associates Financial Planning/Advisors
84 DiGiorgiRoof/SidingLeafGuard Gutters Amarr Garage Roofing,Siding,Leafguard Gutters,Amarr Garage Doors
28 Direct Advantage Media
H5 Focus On Veterans Organization Inc Veterans
101 Fontaine Mechanical Heating & Air Conditioning,INC Heating & Air Conditioning
77a Freds Home Improvement Home Contracting
96 FRONTIER – DISH- GFM – SPI FRONTIER Dish TV
108 Global Garage Flooring Garage Flooring
59 H&R Block Tax Service
15 Hartford Health Care Health Services
40 HIDOW-TENS-Merchandise Plus LLC Hidow- Tens Unit, Muscle Massager
18 Home Depot Home Contracting
68 Immanuel Lutheran Church & School Private School
17 Ironhawk Financial Investments, Financial Planning, Life Insurance
72a J.C. Tonnotti Window Co., LLC Windows, Doors, Home Improvement
100 Kitchen Magic Kitchen Design & Remodeling; Cabinet Refacing & Restyling
11 LA Roofing, LLC Roofing, Siding, Gutters
95 La Vie Marketing Health and Beauty
30 Leaf Filter North, LLC Gutters and Gutter Protection
111 Liberty Mutual Insurance
46 Lux Renovations/Owens Corning Owens Corning Basement Finishing Systems
33 Martin Herman – Author Author
65 Marvelous Mouse Travels Travel Agency
H8 Me Time In CT//Davis Publishing, LLC Personal Fun Planning
97 Modern Scapes llc Landscape Design
10 Momentum Solar Solar Power
16 Natalie35 Hair Straightner
107 Natures Gifts CBD oil
77b NESCOR Windows, Vinyl Siding
34 New England Air Soultions Air Purifiers; Rainmate
43 New England Novelty
113 Nu-Face Home Improvement Kitchens, Cabinetry, Home Improvements
29 Oma’s Pride Organic Pet Food
H2 Papsrazzi Jewelry Jewelry
57 People’s Products, Inc. Replacement Windows, Energy Audits
41 Power Home Remodeling Group CT Windows, Doors, Siding
81a Power Home Remodeling Group CT Windows, Doors, Siding
26 Renewal By Andersen Southern New England Windows, Doors
54 Rescom Exteriors Replacement Windows, & Doors
H1 Ridge Runner soaps
80 Safeside Chimney & Duct Cleaning Chimney-&-Duct-Cleaning
69 Sal Cal Real Estate Connections – andrew Rasmussen Real Estate
105 ServPro of Bristol Fire & Water Restoration
83 Shady Oaks Assisted Living Assisted Living
12 Showcase Realty Inc Real Estate
81 Strathman-Winch Insurance- Koverage Group Insurance
48 Sunpower – CT Solar Solutions – Home Solar in CT Solar
99 Sunrun, Inc Solar Power Systems;Residentia Installerl
87 Superior Sleep Experience Gel Top Adjustable Beds
71 Taylor Made Communications-AT&T/DirecTV AT&T; Vivint; Go Phone; Security Systems
H10a The Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut Learning Center
103 The Hartford Courant Media/Publications(mags & newspaper
53 The Observer/ The Step Saver Media
52 The Reiki Healing Stone Company Healing Energy- Stones, Jewelry
74 The Shaffer Company, Inc HVAC
91 The Siding Guys Siding
H7 Traveling Vineyard Wine
H10 Underground Truffles Chocolate Chocolate and Truffles
21 USA Window Pro Windows, Siding, Roofing, Decks
93 Vista Home Improvement & Luxury Bath Bathrooms, Sunrooms, Awnings, Home Exteriors
94 Vista Home Improvement & Luxury Bath Bathrooms, Sunrooms, Awnings, Home Exteriors
A Voices Against Lyme Disease Non-Profit
H9 Williams Woodworking wood crafter
66 Witches Dungeon Non-Profit
23 XFINITY Cable, Internet, Securtiy, Home Automation
51 Yankee Home Improvement siding,windows,roofing,sunrooms,baths
47 Your CBD Store Bristol CBD Products

 

