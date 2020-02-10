Spiritual medium readings on Saturday

Join spiritual medium Karen Kilmartin at the 2020 Bristol Home and Business Expo on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m., for a special group of inspirational messages from heaven.

Kilmartin has been channeling messages since she was two years old. During her demonstrations, she communicates with loved ones by bringing specific validation and heartfelt messages during a group reading.

Her group readings have a reputation for being heartwarming and entertaining. “Karen Kilmartin is a spiritual medium, best known for her down to earth attitude and compassion,” Jenks Productions officials said on their website for the event. “All Karen’s messages are based on validation from heaven.”

Kilmartin is a Connecticut native. She has numerous clients throughout Asia and Europe, as well as The United States.

On the event website, Kilmartin is described as a humanitarian that believes that “her gifts should be used for the greater good.” She has been featured by numerous organizations throughout the northeast.

Advertisement

A separate ticket purchase of $15 is required for a reading from her. Food will be provided for a fee by the Bristol Exchange Club.