Redstone Hill proposal pulled

The proposal for apartments on Redstone Hill Road was withdrawn by the developer Jan. 27 at a public hearing.

Bristol residents showed up at Bristol Central High School for the rescheduled public hearing. The original Jan. 17 date had to be changed because the council chambers at City Hall, where it was held, was overcapacity.

The proposal was intended to change the area from single-family residential to multi-family residential. The change would have affected three parcels – as 560, 594, and 644 Redstone Hill Rd. each of which currently has a single-family home. The proposal would pertain to 12.2 acres in the area.

The attorney for the developer, 594 Redstone Hill LLC, Timothy Furey announced the plan’s withdrawal at the Jan. 27.

Furey said his client will come back with a new zone change application in the spring.

Advertisement

Furey cited false information being distributed about the proposal as among the reasons the plan was pulled. He also said the proposal has generated vehement mail and social media attention against the plan.

Among the rumors being communicated about the proposal, said Furey, that the plan would be Section 8 housing.

Section 8 of the Housing Act of 1937authorizes the payment of rental housing assistance to private landlords on behalf of low-income households in the United States.

Two petitions against the propose were received by the zoning commission. One was signed by 231 residents, and the other was signed by 76 residents. The Land Use Office had received 135 letters in opposition of the zone change. One-hundred letters were received by Furey’s office in favor of the zone change.

Bristol resident Lewis Burns said he wasn’t surprised by the withdrawal of the plan in the face of the opposition.

Dan Bielert, also a Bristol resident, said he wished the public had gotten a chance to speak.

“We were here, prepared today to have our discussions, and be able to offer our side of the argument. Mr. Furey was the only one that was allowed to have anything to say. I find that very unfair.,” said Bielert.

“We would have challenged the vagueness of the application, the lack of details, and challenge some of the assessor’s information, which is also very skewed in the hand of the developer because he paid for it,” said Bielert.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Jamila Young, email her at News@BristolObserver.com.