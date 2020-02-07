Boys basketball: RHAM squeaks by Bristol Eastern, 48-46

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

HEBRON – The Bristol Eastern High School boys basketball team was trailing big on the road at RHAM on Saturday, Feb.1 in a CCC interdivisional battle.

Down 15 with less than seven minutes remaining, the Lancers made a furious comeback to tie up the game before a late hoop by Sachems’ big man Alex Banas proved to be the game-winner as Eastern dropped a tough 48-46 decision in Hebron.

Advertisement

The Lancers (5-8) were trailing 21-20 at the half and had a growing deficit trimmed to five midway through the third before multiple turnovers, miscues, and gaffes eventually led to a 13-3 burst that pushed RHAM (7-6) to a 42-27 cushion with 6:53 remaining in the contest.

“We came out and we were indecisive about what we wanted to do,” said Eastern coach Bunty Ray of the third period. “The adjustment we made kind of let us cut, move and develop and that’s what we have to be in the second half. We kind of have to reinvent ourselves. The stationary offense doesn’t lead to good offense.”

And Eastern responded with a huge 19-4 run and when Jordyn Tate’s baseline three found pay dirt with 34 seconds left in regulation, the contest was suddenly all tied up at 46-46.

“The ball went inside, it went out, [and] guys made shots,” said Ray of the fourth period offense. “There was good movement to get us back in the game. I just wish we did it a little bit sooner.”

Banas bulled his way into the paint for a game-high 26 points and hit that game-winning field goal with 24 seconds left.

But Eastern made an effort to slow down the rest of the squad and despite 11 points from Brenden Duprey, the Sachems’ were held in relative check.

“I didn’t panic,” said Ray. “Normally, I was going to extend the floor. That team was too strong and they had an inside presence. So we just had to dig in and play defense. We wanted them to play a good game of man-to-man [defense]. We’ve been giving up a lot of points. Today, with that big out there, we were able to go in and really battle.”

“Bryce [Curtin] did an incredible job. The team really helped him out.”

Eastern’s Elijah Parent showed remarkable offensive efficiency by scoring a team-high 24 points on just 12 field goal attempts.

In the process, Parent put himself in the Bristol Eastern record books.

Parent tied the Eastern boys school record for 3s made in a game with six as he went a perfect 6-for-6 from downtown, hitting 9-of-12 shots overall.

Elijah Borgelin added seven points, four rebounds, three assists and nabbed four of Eastern’s 10 steals.

Trini Otero made his comeback from a foot injury, adding seven points and three rebounds while Tate canned two fourth period three-pointers for his six points.

He also collected three rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Drew Fries (two points) led Eastern with six rebounds while Curtin played a spirited game in defending Banas – doing a good job getting in his way.

The Lancers used a 8-0 first quarter run to capture an early edge with Fries hitting a spin move and Parent draining two threes as Eastern led 10-6 through eight minutes of action.

Parent notched eight second period points to keep things close but it was a back-and-forth tilt and off a free throw from Duprey with 17.6 seconds left before the half, the Sachems captured a 21-20 halftime push.

RHAM started the third quarter with an 8-0 run but off a Parent jumper and a steal and hoop by Borgelin with 4:44 remaining in the tilt, the Lancers trailed just 29-24.

Eastern’s offense stalled towards the tail-end of the third tilt, thanks in part to those turnovers, while the RHAM’s Josh Boehler and Duprey combined to hit three threes over a stint of 1:55 – turning that five-point deficit into a 14-point hole at 38-24 with 1:13 remaining in the third.

That was the only time in the game RHAM got its threes to fall.

“We just didn’t get a bounce,” said Ray. “We had so many balls go in and out. Defensively, we’re working really hard. I thought they had a flurry of three-pointers, that’s what really did it.”

It was 38-27 through three quarters and two quick RHAM hoops in the fourth made it a 42-27 game before Eastern went for broke.

A 10-0 jaunt, highlighted by threes from Parent and Tate, trimmed the deficit to 42-37 with 4:37 left.

A three-point play by Otero made it 44-40 with 3:24 to play but an offensive rebound and put-back from Banas pushed the game to a two-possession affair with under two minutes left in regulation.

Parent then blasted in his sixth three with 1:07 left to make it 46-43 while the Eastern defense continued to make stops.

Off a miss, Eastern tried to tie the game with one last three but the shot went long.

The visitors nabbed the offensive rebound off the missed three and Tate quickly set himself up on the baseline in front of the Eastern bench.

He turned, fired, and drained a huge 3 with 34 seconds remaining as the tying hoop led to the seventh stalemate of the afternoon, making it a 46-46 game.

RHAM responded with one last Banas lay-up, leading to a 48-46 edge, and Eastern set-up one more attempt to tie things up again.

A sweet feed into an open Fries under the hoop looked to have produced a lay-up with just under eight seconds left; but the shot was just short, RHAM’s Adam Whitmare grabbed the rebound and, with 3.1 seconds left, Eastern was forced to foul.

The Lancers, however, were nowhere near the penalty and a late steal attempt was foiled by the final buzzer as RHAM held on to the 48-46 win.

“We played a lot of close games. You win some, you lose some,” said Ray. “I like the fact that after a tough road stretch, that we’re [still] battling. We’re battling right now and that’s what I like. We’re not just giving up, folding up and saying okay. We’ve run into a lot of tough road games. It’s not going to get easier Monday [at Bloomfield]. We’ve just got to find a way to put the ball in the basket.”