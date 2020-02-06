Southington prepares for 2020 census

The Town of Southington will be conducting a census this year. Southington’s population is large enough that a census committee was formed by administration to conduct the tally.

Director of planning and community development Rob Phillips serves as the chair of the census committee. He explained that having an updated census is important for several reasons.

“It determines the number of House of Representative seats in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “It is directly related to our federal funding for schools, roads, emergency services, et cetera.”

Phillips said the census is valuable in many ways.

“It does lead to some significant statistical results we use fairly often,” he said.

The town will push for this census to be conducted online as much as possible. There are three forms that will be used to collect the data: Internet, paper forms after lack of internet response, and phone calls.

“You are encouraged when you get the notice to provide your census information online,” said Phillips.

Around the week of March 12 to 20, every household will begin receiving the official census bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to it. From March 30 to April 11, the census bureau will be counting people who are experiencing homelessness by visiting shelters, soup kitchens, mobile vans, on the streets, and outdoor locations such as tent encampments.

The goal is to reach everybody by April 1.

“With no responses, census takers will be going out between May and July to visit hoes that haven’t responded,” said Phillips. “By December, by law the census bureau has to deliver the counts to the president and congress.”

Phillips noted the census does not ask for personal information or financial information. It just asks how many people are living in the household on April 1 and how old each person is. The staff of the census bureau take a lifetime oath to protect information, and if there is a violation, they could be subject to a $250,000 fine and up to five years in prison.

The town conducts a census every 10 years. Responses inform where over $675 billion is distributed each year to communities nationwide. Census data gives community leaders vital information to make decisions about building community centers, opening businesses, and planning for the future.

Responding also fulfills a civic duty, because it is mandated by the U.S. Constitution. The United States has counted its population every 10 years since 1790. Responses are also used to redraw legislative districts.

Responses can only be used to produce statistics. They cannot be used against an individual by any government agency or court in any way. The census will never ask for Social Security numbers, bank or credit card numbers, money or donations, or anything related to political parties.

For more information, visit www.2020Census.gov.