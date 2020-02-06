Budget: Plainville grand list tops $1.4 billion, up 1.12 percent

The town of Plainville announced the 2019 net taxable grand list at $1,412,300,690, an increase of $15,678,860 over the previous year.

“I was pleasantly pleased with the Oct. 1, 2019 grand list increase of 1.12%, which is more than twice last year’s increase,” said town manager Robert Lee.

The grand list is an annual document each town presents after assessors determine all of the taxable value available in town based on three categories: real estate, personal property, and motor vehicles. Assessments include taxable property as of October of the previous year, and the grand list is typically available at the end of January.

In Plainville, real estate taxable value increased by $4,591,630, personal property increased by $7,156,210, and motor vehicles increased by $3,931,020, for a total grand list increase of 1.12%.

While this increase may seem modest, Plainville hasn’t seen a similar increase since 2013, when the total increase was 1.04% over the prior year. The most recent increase prior to 2013 was in 2004, when the total grand list value increased by 1.91%.

“This is the largest percentage increase since 2004 and would generate $543,000 in new revenue based upon the current mill rate of 34.62,” said Lee. “This increase would help to offset expenditure increases for the fiscal year 2021 budget, which will be presented to the town council on Monday, Mar. 2.”

Many of the top 10 taxpayers in town stayed the same, such as Connecticut Commons, LLC, who continues to be the top taxpayer, contributing 3.55% of the total tax base two years in a row. Tilcon, Inc., maintained their second place ranking, but saw an increase 0.37% in their percentage of the net value.

New this year was the contracting company, Manafort Bros., Inc., which jumped from the sixth highest contributor last year (at 0.5% of the net) to the third spot this year, making up 1.11% of the net assessment value.

Rounding out the top ten highest taxpayers was Connecticut Light and Power (0.96%), Valley Water Systems (0.91%), Carling Technologies (0.78%), investing firm DOC-201 (0.66%), Yankee Gas Services (0.56%), Hayes-Kaufman Plainville, LLC (0.39%), and Clean Earth of Carteret, LLC (0.37%).

The last revaluation took place in 2016, and the next revaluation is slated to take place in 2021.

