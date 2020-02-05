Listings, Police

Police blotter for the Feb. 7 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, Jan. 21 to Thursday, Jan. 30:

Tuesday, Jan. 21

  • Denisa Halilaj, 37, of 592 Spring St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

  • Beth Rosenberg, 37, of 3 Proctor Dr., West Hartford, was charged with first degree criminal trespass.
  • Jonathan Gonzales, 30, of 180 Malikowski Circle, New Britain, was charged with evading responsibility, operating a vehicle under suspension and following too close.
  • Savannah James, 21, of 106 Westbourne Pkwy., Hartford, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Thursday, Jan. 23

  • Rosa Torres, 32, of 374 West Grove St., Waterbury, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Friday, Jan. 24

  • Kathryn McElhone, 30, of 273 Queen St., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear and first degree failure to appear in two separate charges.
  • Gregory Smith, 43, of 87 Wickham Rd., East Haddam, was charged with two counts of violation of protective order.
  • Hannah Michaels, 19, of 69 Jody Ln., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Saturday, Jan. 25

  • Christina Garcia, 30, of 7 Rhodes St., New Britain, was charged with second degree breach of peace, unsafe start from stop, operating a vehicle under suspension, and driving under the influence.
  • Sean Rivera, 19, of 389 Burritt St., Plantsville, was charged with violation of protective order.

Sunday, Jan. 26

  • Cameron Johnstone, 26, of 15 Manor Rd., Plantsville, was charged with operating an unregistered vehicle and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Monday, Jan. 27

  • Antonio Jackson, 43, of 162 Oak St., Waterbury, was charged with first degree criminal trespass.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

  • Jonathan Gonzalez, 21, of 33 Darling St., Southington, was charged with second degree harassment and second degree threatening
  • Julio Montes-Ceballos, 51, of 709 Meriden Rd., Waterbury, was charged with two counts of first degree simple trespass.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

  • Rebecca Coatsworth, 25, of 153 West Center St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Thursday, Jan. 30

  • Jane Gravel, 58, of no known address, was charged with first degree criminal trespass.
  • Andrea Alevrides, 36, of 42 Prospect St., Terryville, was charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear in two separate charges.

 

