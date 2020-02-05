Police blotter for the Feb. 7 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, Jan. 21 to Thursday, Jan. 30:

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Denisa Halilaj, 37, of 592 Spring St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Beth Rosenberg, 37, of 3 Proctor Dr., West Hartford, was charged with first degree criminal trespass.

Jonathan Gonzales, 30, of 180 Malikowski Circle, New Britain, was charged with evading responsibility, operating a vehicle under suspension and following too close.

Savannah James, 21, of 106 Westbourne Pkwy., Hartford, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Rosa Torres, 32, of 374 West Grove St., Waterbury, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Friday, Jan. 24

Kathryn McElhone, 30, of 273 Queen St., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear and first degree failure to appear in two separate charges.

Gregory Smith, 43, of 87 Wickham Rd., East Haddam, was charged with two counts of violation of protective order.

Hannah Michaels, 19, of 69 Jody Ln., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Christina Garcia, 30, of 7 Rhodes St., New Britain, was charged with second degree breach of peace, unsafe start from stop, operating a vehicle under suspension, and driving under the influence.

Sean Rivera, 19, of 389 Burritt St., Plantsville, was charged with violation of protective order.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Cameron Johnstone, 26, of 15 Manor Rd., Plantsville, was charged with operating an unregistered vehicle and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Monday, Jan. 27

Antonio Jackson, 43, of 162 Oak St., Waterbury, was charged with first degree criminal trespass.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Jonathan Gonzalez, 21, of 33 Darling St., Southington, was charged with second degree harassment and second degree threatening

Julio Montes-Ceballos, 51, of 709 Meriden Rd., Waterbury, was charged with two counts of first degree simple trespass.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Rebecca Coatsworth, 25, of 153 West Center St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Thursday, Jan. 30