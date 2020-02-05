Police blotter for the Feb. 7 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, Jan. 21 to Thursday, Jan. 30:
Tuesday, Jan. 21
- Denisa Halilaj, 37, of 592 Spring St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
- Beth Rosenberg, 37, of 3 Proctor Dr., West Hartford, was charged with first degree criminal trespass.
- Jonathan Gonzales, 30, of 180 Malikowski Circle, New Britain, was charged with evading responsibility, operating a vehicle under suspension and following too close.
- Savannah James, 21, of 106 Westbourne Pkwy., Hartford, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
Thursday, Jan. 23
- Rosa Torres, 32, of 374 West Grove St., Waterbury, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
Friday, Jan. 24
- Kathryn McElhone, 30, of 273 Queen St., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear and first degree failure to appear in two separate charges.
- Gregory Smith, 43, of 87 Wickham Rd., East Haddam, was charged with two counts of violation of protective order.
- Hannah Michaels, 19, of 69 Jody Ln., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Saturday, Jan. 25
- Christina Garcia, 30, of 7 Rhodes St., New Britain, was charged with second degree breach of peace, unsafe start from stop, operating a vehicle under suspension, and driving under the influence.
- Sean Rivera, 19, of 389 Burritt St., Plantsville, was charged with violation of protective order.
Sunday, Jan. 26
- Cameron Johnstone, 26, of 15 Manor Rd., Plantsville, was charged with operating an unregistered vehicle and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
Monday, Jan. 27
- Antonio Jackson, 43, of 162 Oak St., Waterbury, was charged with first degree criminal trespass.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
- Jonathan Gonzalez, 21, of 33 Darling St., Southington, was charged with second degree harassment and second degree threatening
- Julio Montes-Ceballos, 51, of 709 Meriden Rd., Waterbury, was charged with two counts of first degree simple trespass.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
- Rebecca Coatsworth, 25, of 153 West Center St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Thursday, Jan. 30
- Jane Gravel, 58, of no known address, was charged with first degree criminal trespass.
- Andrea Alevrides, 36, of 42 Prospect St., Terryville, was charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear in two separate charges.