Home and Business Expo returns this weekend

JAMILA YOUNG

STAFF WRITER

Do you have a big home improvement project and don’t know where to start? Have you been putting off a home renovation because you don’t have a contractor or a design? Is your lawn infested by weeds or is there a landscaping project that you’ve always dreamed about?

If so, you may want to check out the 35th annual Home & Business Expo next weekend. The expo will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., Bristol.

The event, which has been billed as “one of the most comprehensive regional home and business expos in the state,” will feature over 100 exhibits, crafters, and more, with a focus on home decorators, home improvement specialists, landscape design and lawn care services. It’s one-stop shopping for your next home project.

“We are still looking for some vendors to fill up the whole area. We are pretty much close to sold out. We’re always over 100 vendors,” said Katie D’Agostino, Central CT Chambers of Commerce. Businesses can still become an associate sponsor for $150, and can contact the chamber at 860-584-4718.

“If companies can’t spend the whole two days there, we do have an affordable option. We hand out bags to all of our attendees, and if you provide us an item, we’ll place the item in the bag. They still get your information,” said D’Agostino.

“It’s that homey feeling of a great local homeshow,” said President & CEO, Cindy Bombard. “We have 3 to 4000 people come in from all over the area.”

The event also serves as a promotional event for the West End Association to sell tickets for their annual Taste of Bristol event. The funds go towards the West End’s general fund which helps with the West End’s annual Rockwell Park Summer Festival.

“The Chamber was gracious enough to let us share booth space to sell tickets to the public. They also sell tickets at their office,” said West End Association Vice President, Jesse Jablon. “It’s a win-win situation. The promotion supports restaurants throughout the city. We have a record number of restaurants this year, 42.”

Tickets for the Taste of Bristol are $5. One ticket provides a discount of 20% off of the food portion for the months of March and April, and with each ticket you can enter a drawing to win a restaurant gift card at the end of April.

Spiritual Medium, Karen Kilmartin will return on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. A separate ticket purchase of $15 is required for a reading from her. Food will be provided for a fee by the Bristol Exchange Club.

You can pick up your tickets now at various Bristol businesses. Tickets are also available at the Central CT Chambers of Commerce, 440 N. Main St., Bristol, and at the Bristol Observer, 213 Spring St., Southington. One ticket is good for the admission of two people.

Tickets are also for sale at Centralctchambers.org: $6/Adults, $5/Seniors, and children age 12 and under are free.

Locations for free Home Show tickets announced

The Bristol Chamber of Commerce 35th Annual Home and Business Expo will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15 and 16 at Bristol Eastern High School. More than 100 exhibitors will be displaying every product or service you need when buying, building or fixing up your home, condo or apartment. Plus, there will be a craft artisan and vendor fair, door prizes, and food provided by the Exchange Club.

Tickets are available at the door, $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, and children under 12 are free of charge.

However, two free admission tickets are available at over 50 locations throughout the region.

As of Friday, Jan. 31, tickets are available at: Bristol Chamber of Commerce, People’s United Bank (Riverside Avenue), Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center, Cafe Real, Valley Shoes, Bristol All Heart, Bristol Health Medical Center (Riverside Avenue), First Bristol Federal Credit Union, George’s Terryville Avenue Market, Thomaston Savings Bank (all Bristol locations), Della Porta EyeCare, Webster Bank (all Bristol locations), City True Value Hardware, Rodd’s On The Go, Rodd’s Restaurant, Your CBD Store, Beacon Prescriptions – Collins Road, Bristol Radiology Center, Bristol Public Library, Manross Memorial Library, One Fifty Central, Reboot Computer Sales and Service, The Home Depot, Maple End Package Store, Bristol Senior Center, Bristol Housing Authority, Community Health Center, Mo’s Food Store, Frank’s Service Station Inc., Better Half Brewing, People’s United Bank – Scott Swamp Road, Farmington Location, Poke’s Works, The Basket Place, Liberty Bank, Best Cleaners, Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers – Farmington Ave., TD Bank, Spare Time Bristol, Bristol Health Lab & Patient Services – Farmington Avenue, Rosie’s Laundry Company LLC, Harvest Bakery Inc., Get Up ‘N Dance, Hubbard Florist, Eagles Nest Family Restaurant, Torrington Savings Bank – Burlington, Tunxis Community College – Bristol campus, Sunrise Market Deli, Thomaston Savings Bank – Terryville, Webster Bank – Terryville, Plymouth Town Hall, Greer’s Chicken, AMP Radio Network, Max Pizza 4, Planet Fitness, Stop & Shop Bristol & Forestville, Price Chopper, Friendly’s, Santander Bank, BARC – Bristol Adult Resource Center Inc., Big Dollar Liquor, Lucky Cup Restaurant, Adams Hometown Markets/ Terryville IGA, SPIGA Restaurant & Pizzeria, Advanced Physical Therapy Bristol & Terryville, Bristol Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, The Roasted Bean, Spargo Physical Therapy, Dunkin’ – North Main Street, The New England Carousel Museum, Riverside Restaurant, Club Fitness Bristol, DoubleTree by Hilton, Kizl’s Family Restaurant, Courtyard by Marriott Southington Connecticut, AutoZone – Farmington Avenue, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and Homewood Suites by Hilton – Southington.

For information, please contact the Chamber at (860) 584-4718 or visit www.centralctchambers.org.