Gymnasts still peaking, best score at Glastonbury

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

The Southington gymnastics team has scored more than 130 points in each meet this season. While a score better than 130 is exactly what a team looks for, the Lady Knights faced off against a Glastonbury team that also had a 130-point performance.

High-scoring performances on the vault and the beam led to a 139.75-130.7 win for Southington

“Our team has high start values because of the difficulty of the skills in their routines,” head coach Cassidy Chamberland said. “It gives them a little bit of cushion in their performances which has kept us at above a 130 even when there are mistakes here or there.”

Each of the top-four for Southington scored at least 34. Kat Drechsler led the way with 35.75, her second-highest total of the season. Her score included a personal season best 9.5 on the vault, as well as a 9.05 on the beam and 8.7 on the bars.

Lizy Beaulieu finished second on the team with 34.65 total points, including a personal season best 9.15 on the vault and 8.6 on the floor. Natalie Reeves scored 9.35 on the vault and 8.55 on the beam, and finished with a total score of 34.5.

Kelly Perrotti rounded out the top-four with 34 total points, including an 8.8 on the floor and 8.7 on the vault. Kaylin Leifert and Taylor Kelly each were a top-four scorer on the beam, with Leifert scoring an 8.75 and Kelly scoring 8.7.

“It was a great meet,” Chamberland said. “We got to compete all 15 gymnasts on our team. Lizy had a solid meet. We celebrated Kat’s senior night and she had an awesome meet.”

Southington has just one meet remaining, when they take on Wethersfield and Farmington on Thursday (Feb. 13). With the CCC and state tournaments so close, Chamberland said each gymnast on the team is determined to make it as deep into the season as possible.

“The girls are very determined to continue to do well and make the ranks for state opens,” said the coach. “They know they have to be level-headed and keep working just as hard as always in order to do that. After every competition we come into practice the next day deciding what we can improve on.”

Chamberland hinted that the team has yet to reach its potential. The coach said that there is no room for complacency as the postseason looms. Is this the year that Southington returns to the top?

“There is always room to be better than we previously were, and we know every single team will be bringing their best at states,” she said. “If anything, the team has had a bigger fire lit under us each week to live up to the potential.”

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Spencer Dreher, email him at Sports@SouthingtonObserver.com.