Fire report for the Feb. 7 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents between Monday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan.19:

Monday, Jan. 13

1:04 a.m., 37 West Center St.., Sprinkler activation

7:22 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Police matter

10:47 a.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation

1:25 p.m., 425 Main St., Unauthorized burning

4:09 p.m., West Queen Street and Newell Street, Vehicle accident

5:08 p.m., 408 Main St., Medical assist

6:03 p.m., 51 Timer Rdg., EMS call

7:18 p.m., 168 Chamberlin Hwy., Cover assignment

Tuesday, Jan. 14

7:44 a.m., 224 Frost St., Lock-out

8:51 a.m., 13 Parkview Dr., Medical assist

10:57 a.m., 2321 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

12:10 p.m., 405 Wedgewood Rd., Smoke detector activation

3:19 p.m., 201 Woodruff St., Smoke detector activation

4:36 p.m., 831 Old Turnpike Rd., Public service

8:25 p.m., 709 Queen St., Lock-out vehicle

Wednesday, Jan. 15

4:03 a.m., 235 Queen St.., Sprinkler activation

11:13 a.m., 145 Dunham St., Alarm system activation

3:10 p.m., 44 Marguerite St., Unauthorized burning

5:10 p.m., 2051 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Gasoline or other flammable

6:18 p.m., 90 Sabina Dr., Dispatched and cancelled

7:00 p.m., 22 Whitney Ave., Medical assist

9:09 p.m., 22 Whitney Ave., Medical assist

9:35 p.m., 13 Greenwood Dr., Dispatched and cancelled

Thursday, Jan. 16

8:05 a.m., 825 Queen St., HazMat release investigation

1:44 p.m., 44 Berkley Ave., No incident found on arrival

1:50 p.m., Berlin Avenue and Main Street, Vehicle accident

2:03 p.m., I-691 Westbound, Vehicle accident

Friday, Jan. 17

12:59 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

6:40 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Road freight or transport vehicle accident

9:25 a.m., 1001 Woodruff St.. Lock-in

10:46 a.m., Curtiss Street and North Main Street, Vehicle accident

10:57 a.m., 507 Berlin St.. Public service

3:20 p.m., 408 Main St., Lock-out building

6:43 p.m., 45 Pepperidge Dr., CO detector activated

10:17 p.m., 720 Pleasant St., Sprinkler activation

Saturday, Jan. 18

2:15 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

4:11 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

8:02 a.m., 720 Pleasant St., Smoke or odor removal

8:15 a.m., 310 N. Main St.., Cover assignment

11:10 a.m., 45 Railroad Ave., Smoke detector activation

2:20 p.m., 1294 West St., Unauthorized burning

4:20 p.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation

6:01 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

9:24 p.m., 235 Queen St., Sprinkler activation

Sunday, Jan. 19