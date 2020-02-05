Budget: Southington grand list grows by $88.8 million, up 2.18 percent

SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

Officials have released the 2019 grand list, featuring a growth of 2.18% or $88,826,696 worth of taxable property in the town of Southington. The grand total comes out to $4,157,341,209.

The grand list is broken down into three categories: real estate, personal property and motor vehicles.

Real estate saw an increase of $40.4K or 1.17% from 2018 to 2019. Motor vehicles saw an increase of $12.3K or 3.35%, and personal property saw the largest increase of all three categories of $36K or 14.18%.

“A success such as this does not happen by accident,” said town manager Mark Sciota. “It takes a lot of team work over many years.”

Sciota thanked the town’s land use division, headed by economic development director Lou Perillo and director of planning and community development Rob Phillips. He also thanked finance director Emilia Portelinha and staff, as well as town assessor Teresa Babon, deputy assessor Erin O’Connell and their entire staff.

“Let me further say it takes all of us to establish a community whereby people, businesses and industries wish to locate and expand,” said Sciota. “I believe over the last year, based on our growth, we are certainly that community.”

He added the support of elected boards including the planning and zoning commission, board of finance, town council and board of education had “been integral in our growth.” Scotia also thanked Superintendent Tim Connellan, who has established “a first class school system” that draws homeowners to the community.

Town assessor Babon released a document detailing the grand list increases in each of the three categories.

The total real estate value comes out to $3.4 billion.

“A portion of the increase can be directly attributed to new home construction in previously created subdivisions throughout town,” said Babon. “More than 44 new residential parcels have been completed during the past year.”

There were notable increases in commercial assessed values at CT Self Storage, Bayberry Woods and Treden Properties. Various other commercial projects were completed during the year, notably the Home Goods Plaza at 99 Executive Blvd., the Courtyard by Marriott at 1081 West St., the retail strip at 1095 West St., the AAA building at 755 Queen St., and manufacturing facilities located at 146 Industrial Dr. and 157 Industrial Dr. housing Ultimate Construction and Tool 2000.

When it comes to personal property, approximately 10% of all business locations account to over 90% of the assessed value of business personal property. Personal property comes out to $289.8 million.

Every business owner is required to fill out a personal property document and file it no later than Nov. 1. When a business files a late declaration or does not file one at all, it constitutes a forfeiture of any exemptions they would have otherwise been qualified to receive. Babon reported there were 11 manufacturing businesses that forfeited a total of $5.8 million in exemption.

“While these amounts increase our grand list, per Connecticut State Statute, this is $9.8 million we cannot count on from year to year,” said Babon. “If all businesses file on time next year, our personal property grand list immediately decreased by $9.8 million, or 0.25% of this year’s 2.18% increase.”

New companies to the grand list of note, accounting for $4 million of the personal property increase, are AAA, Que Whiskey Kitchen, Sherman’s Taphouse, Anytime Fitness, Planet Fitness, and Courtyard by Marriott. Businesses not yet open as of Oct. 1, 2019 but to keep a lookout for on the 2020 grand list include Tops Market, Dunkin’, Wendy’s and Longhorn Steakhouse.

The total taxable motor vehicle property comes out to $382.3 million.

Approximately 78% of the motor vehicle grand list is made up of vehicles associated with private, personal use. However, six companies—A Duie Pyle, F&F Concrete, HQ Dumpsters & Recycling, Mohawk Northeast, Penske Leasing and Rental, and Superior Products, Inc.—account for a total assessed value of over $7 million.

The grand list is one of the major factors of the setting of the mill rate. An increase to the grand list is good news for taxpayers.

“It is important to note that Southington is experiencing a significant expansion in commercial and industrial development,” said Babon in a summary of the grand list. “The effects of this growth will continue to be experienced over the next few years.”

