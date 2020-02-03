Rehearsals begin for SHS almuni band

Recently, rehearsals began for the first Southington High School Alumni Band. There are over 50 members so far representing numerous years, including instrumentalists from the Class of 1978 to students who will be graduating in 2020. While the majority of the group is Southington alumni, there are also a number of community members participating that grew up in other towns and share a love for music.

“We would like to extend an invitation to join our band to alumni, school system faculty members, and any community member who would enjoy playing their instrument again,” said officials in a press release.

Rehearsals are Wednesday nights from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the SHS band room, and will conclude with a concert on Wednesday, April 8.

The band was organized by Chris Devona, Class of 2013, and is being directed by former SHS band director Jeffrey Shaw.

“While the first rehearsal showed some rust, with many people looking up fingering charts and trying to remember time signatures, it also included many laughs and great memories, and the ensemble is improving each week,” said officials in a press release. “If you are interested in joining us, dig out your old instrument and come on Wednesday night.”