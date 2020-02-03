Police investigate fatal car crash

Southington police responded to a two-car motor vehicle collision on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 that left one person dead and another seriously injured. The accident occurred in the vicinity of Orchard Lane.

The investigation revealed that a 2008 BMW occupied by Vincent Fairbank, 23, of Meriden and Allissa Ducas, 21, of Meriden, was traveling in an easterly direction on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike when it crossed the double yellow lines and collided with an oncoming Subaru operated by Toby Durgan, 63, of Southington. After the collision, the BMW went off the roadway and overturned.

Fairbanks was pronounced dead at the scene. Ducas sustained serious injuries and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital. Durgan sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Campus.

Police are still investigating the collision and are asking anyone with any information to contact Officer Chris Lamarre at (860) 621-0101 or clamarre@southingtonpolice.org.