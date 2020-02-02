CFGNB awards $1.3 million in 2019

The Community Foundation of Greater New Britain has wrapped up its 2019 grant-making year, in total authorizing more than $1,314,681 in grant awards including over $430,000 in awards designated as Community Response Grants. The Foundation also awarded over $225,000 in scholarships to students furthering their education.

Most of the grants and scholarships impacted organizations and individuals in its four-town service area of Berlin, New Britain, Plainville and Southington.

Of the Community Initiative Grants approved was $7,500 for the Foundation to purchase 5,000 reusable bags for distribution to multiple area food pantries and community service departments. These organizations are having a difficult time as an unintended consequence of the new bag ban since they aren’t able to acquire and use plastic bags for their clients.

Established in 1941, the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain is “Where Good Begins” in Berlin, New Britain, Plainville and Southington. Located at The Foundation Center at 74A Vine St., New Britain, the Foundation works to inspire philanthropy, responsibly manage permanent charitable assets, and partner to address key community issues through strategic leadership. For information about establishing a charitable fund at the Community Foundation with as little as $5,000, contact Kaylah Smith, assistant director of development, at ksmith@cfgnb.org or call (860) 229-6018, ext. 305. For more information, visit www.cfgnb.org