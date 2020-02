On Thursday, Jan. 16 the Early Childhood Collaborative of Southington (ECCS) was presented with a $4,000 grant at the annual women and girls fund grant presentations. The Main Street Community Foundation presented over $53,000 in grants to 18 local organizations to improve the conditions and opportunities for women and girls. From left, Julia Weston, Joanne Kelleher of Early Childhood Collaborative of Southington, and Jessica Pieri.

Photo by JANELLE MORELLI