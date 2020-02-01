Commentary: Be more loving; spread some joy

As we enter this new year, I’m sure many of us have made various resolutions. I am equally sure that, if you’re like me, many have already fallen short of the goals we’ve set. Why is it that these New Year’s resolutions that were so important to us just weeks earlier are so often and so quickly set aside?

Sometimes it is because life gets in the way, sometimes we just change our mind, but sometimes we set impossible goals for ourselves, then feel like failures when we miss the mark. This is where we should be cautious in our goal setting.

Goals are so important. A goal should stretch us. It should allow us to grow, but it needs to be attainable. “[I]t is not requisite that [we] should run faster than [we have] strength.” (Mosiah 4:27) God does not want us to feel like failures.

As we come out of the Christmas season, I would like to recommend a New Year’s resolution for us all. One that may be a stretch, but still possible. Perhaps we can resolve to carry the Spirit of Christmas, the Spirit of Christ, with us throughout the year and not just at year’s end. We can resolve to be more loving, more kind, more empathetic, more service-minded, more forgiving and perhaps we can resolve to be more thankful for our blessings every day.

If we do, if we resolve to draw closer to Him every day, I promise that our lives will be better. They won’t be perfect, but they will be better. Will we falter in our resolution? Yes, likely every day. I know I do. But as we strive to welcome His Spirit into our lives, we will have the joy that only He can bring.

There is much talk of joy during the Christmas season. We sing “joy to the world” in one of my favorite Christmas hymns. Upon the birth of the Lord, the angels spoke of “good tidings of great joy”. (Luke 2:10) He is the source of joy.

Joy is different than happiness. Happiness is a fleeting emotion. It is wonderful, but it does not stay with us too long. Joy, on the other hand, can abide with us, if we allow it. We can have joy in the absence of happiness. Despite pain, despite sorrow, despite the trials of life, His joy is constant. His joy is enduring.

Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints once said, “The joy we feel has little to do with the circumstances of our lives and everything to do with the focus of our lives.” May we all make an effort to improve the focus of our lives this year. Choose to help a neighbor. Choose to forgive. Choose to donate our time to a charitable cause. Choose to love unconditionally. Choose to spend more quality time with our family. Choose joy. After all, the purpose of this life is that all people “might have joy”. (2 Nephi 2:25)

Bishop Aaron Lawrie is the Bishop of the Southington Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a member of the Southington Interfaith clergy Association. He can be reach at 860-621-8105 and southingtonwardbishop@gmail.com.