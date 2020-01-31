Obituary: Henry ‘Hank’ Francis Cichowski, 74

Henry “Hank” Francis Cichowski age 74, of Kila, Montana has moved on to his new hunting and fishing spots on January 20, 2020 after a year-long battle with Lung Cancer, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on August 23, 1945 to Henry and Jennie Cichowski in New Britain, Connecticut. Hank grew up in Southington, Connecticut and was an avid athlete all through Highschool, competing in track and cross country. After graduating from Southington High School, Hank enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1966. He served two tours in Vietnam and finished his career in San Jose, California on the I&I Staff as a Staff Sargent. After moving from Arizona to Montana in 1977, Hanks love of the outdoors grew in abundance. Hank was a great family man, forever taking care of his loved ones throughout every step in life. He shared his love and respect for the outdoors with his family. In the woods and at lakes with family is where he was happiest. His love of hunting and fishing is what made Montana home. A greater Hero we will never know.

Hank is proceeded in death by his parents and brother Tom.

Hank is survived by his wife Betty of 51 years, son Brandon, daughter Tina, grandchildren; Cory and Caitlynne, his brother Paul and sister Jean, sister-in-law Carolyn as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Per Hanks wishes there will be no services at this time. He will wait for his wife Betty to take him on his last trip into the woods.

