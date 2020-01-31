Feb. 5 blood drive honors local boy

A blood drive will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at the municipal center, 196 N. Main St., in honor of Lucas Prado.

Prado has a rare genetic blood disorder called Beta Thalassemia, also known as Cooley ’s anemia. This disorder means Prado’s body cannot make enough healthy red blood cells on its own.

Since he was diagnosed at 15 months of age, Prado requires blood transfusions every two weeks. The United Way of Southington is dedicating this blood drive to Prado and to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center hematology unit for providing life-saving treatments to children like Prado.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: LUCAS, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).