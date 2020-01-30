Town earns state grants to purchase open space parcels

SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The town of Southington recently received a state grant of $82,600 from the state’s open space and watershed land acquisition program, which is administered by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and assists local governments, land trusts and water companies in purchasing land to protect open space.

The grant will allow Southington to acquire two separate parcels in the area of School Street and Marion Avenue. The grant states a small stream coming off of Judd Brook runs across the parcels from west to east. Three acres of wetlands are found within the two parcels of land.

Within 700 feet of the easternmost parcel is an eight-acre, undeveloped wetland area that is adjacent to 170 acres of town-owned open space. There is potential to secure an additional seven acres within the corridor.

The parcel is approximately three miles from downtown Southington. A one-acre field on the property may be suitable for haying, according to the grant.

“I am excited that the state of Connecticut has approved this request for a state grant to support open space in Southington,” said open space acquisition committee chair Paul Chaplinsky Jr. “I would also like to thank David Lavallee, our assistant town planner who works diligently to craft these types of requests and continually follows up to ensure Southington maximizes its opportunity for state and other types of funding that lessen the burden to our taxpayers in town.”

Chaplinsky said, with close to 600 acres already preserved in town, the goal of the committee is to consider parcels in town that contribute to the preservation of land for passive or active uses; protect scenic views, natural resources and culturally or historically significant parcels; enable wildlife corridors, and to balance residential development.

“We continue to be aggressive in our pursuit of land that fits these objectives, utilizing all the tools we have to acquire and preserve land,” said Chaplinsky.

The state’s open space and watershed land acquisition program is intended to protect wildlife habitats, offer recreational opportunities, and serve as a buffer and adaption to climate change. Recipient projects are required to supplement the state funding with matching funds or other grants, and the land being purchased must be protected by a conservation and public recreation easement that will ensure the property is forever protected for public use and enjoyment.

“Open space is vital to environmental protection and a bright economic future for our state,” said Governor Ned Lamont in a press release. “This program is an important component of preserving some of our state’s best and most beautiful land, and by partnering with our municipalities and nonprofits, we can sure that these valuable resources are preserved in perpetuity for generations to come.”

The recent grant cycle awarded $9.1 million to support grants for 24 communities in the purchase of 2,466 acres of land that will be designated as open space. This brings the total land in Connecticut designated as state or local open space to 500,000 acres—approximately two-thirds of the way towards the state’s goal of having 673,210 acres designated as open space.

“Gov. Lamont’s administration has prioritized initiatives that mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change, while ensuring that DEEP implements policies that better preserve our air, water and natural resources,” said DEEP commissioner Katie Dykes in a press release. “This open space grant round represents an important investment and continued partnership with land trusts, our towns and cities, water companies, and conservation-minded citizens in preserving open space that makes progress toward climate response and provides greater opportunities for people to connect to our natural lands.”

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Roy, email her at News@SouthingtonObserver.com.