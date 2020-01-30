Obituary: Lorraine M. DeCarlo

Lorraine M. DeCarlo, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center. Lorraine leaves behind her beloved husband John J. DeCarlo whom she was married to for 59 years.

She was born in Meriden, CT to the late John and Mary (Kroll) Barys. Lorraine worked for the Board of Education as a librarian for 20 years. She loved watching the UCONN women’s basketball team as well as taking trips to the casino and Disney World. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, often to Maine and Florida.

In addition to her husband, she leaves behind her daughter Lorrie Morelli of Southingon; her brother John Barys and his wife Doris of Meriden; and her grandchildren Nicholas and Michael Morelli. Lorraine is predeceased by her children Philip and Jacqueline DeCarlo.

Lorraine’s family would like to thank the staff at Midstate Medical Center in Pavilion-C for their care, with a special thank you to Dr. Letterio Asciuto.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Feb. 3rd at 10:15am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington proceeding to Mary Our Queen Church in Plantsville at 11am for a Mass. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday Feb. 2nd from 2-5pm. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com