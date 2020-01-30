Obituary: Jasmine Bernarda, 107

Jasmine Bernarda died, January 19, 2020. She would have completed her 108th year on February 17, 2020. She leaves behind a son, Rex Carter Klopfenstein and wife, Linda, Fairfax, VA; her daughter, Cathy Sandra Klopfenstein, Durham, NC; and her daughter-in-law MaryAnn Diesburg of Mooresville, NC. Also surviving Mrs. Bernarda are grandchildren and great grandchildren: Mark Klopfenstein (wife Cristi, children Liam and Ariel) VA; Eric Klopfenstein (wife Amy, daughter Ava) VA; Debra Klopfenstein, PA; Deanna Segil (husband Bob) IL; Ken Utter (wife Karen, children Ben, Seth, Ryan, Kenny and Caroline) CT; Glenn Utter, NY; Ross Utter (wife Cindy, son Jordan) CT.

She is predeceased by her husband, Glenn Abraham Klopfenstein; her son, Alan Glenn Klopfenstein; her second husband, Alfred Bernarda; seven sisters: Effie Hardee, Doreatha Bell, Maggie King, Minnie Shelley, Vera Norris, Lucille Graham, and Mabel Gilbert; and four brothers: Jeremiah, Joseph, Lewis, and Vertis

The family is grateful for all the love her extended family showed her during her long life. Her memorial will be in the hearts and prayers of all of us who knew and loved her. Mrs. Bernarda will be interred next to her husband of 35 years, Glenn Klopfenstein, in Connecticut. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or The Salvation Army.