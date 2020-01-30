Obituary: Henry ‘Hank’ J. Benoit, 75

Henry “Hank” J. Benoit (75), of Norwalk, Ohio and formerly of Southington, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky, Ohio. Henry was born January 4, 1945 in Hartford, CT to the late Shirley (Sturgeon) and Wallace Holden. Mr. Benoit retired from General Motors after 38 years. He was a member of Local 913 UAW and the Norwalk Eagles. Henry had a love for horse racing and years ago had his own thoroughbred race horses, he also enjoyed cooking, and was very handy, always willing to lend a hand to neighbors and friends. All you had to do was call Hank and he would be there to help you with anything.

Mr. Benoit is survived by his loving wife of twenty-six years, Delores (Johnson) Benoit, a daughter, Cheryl Owsianko and husband Michael, a son, Dean Benoit and wife, Stephanie, four grandchildren, Allison and Andrew Owsianko and Kayla and Tyler Benoit, three step children, Arvin, Eric, and Melissa, five step grandchildren, Alaina, Michael, Alexa, Christopher, and Alexander along with several step great grandchildren. He also leaves two sisters, Kelly Soucie and Colleen Holden and wife Lynn, a sister in law, Maryellen Holden, half brothers and sisters, Patricia Powell, Gary Benoit, John Henry Benoit, Bruce Benoit, a special uncle, Jim Johnson as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and especially his beloved dog, Bodie, who he loved and adored. He leaves behind many close friends back in Connecticut that he held great fondness for. He was preceded in death by his parents, his biological father, Henry J Benoit Sr, his brother, Kevin Holden, a half sister, Darlene O’Brian and half brother, Allen Lee Benoit.

Family and Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for Hank which will be held on February 8, 2020 from 2 pm – 6 pm at The Aqua Turf Club, (Glass Room) located at 556 Mulberry Street in Southington, CT.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, Ohio for their care, compassion and support during this difficult time. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. The staff of Walker Eastman Heydinger Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.walkereastmanheydingerfh.com