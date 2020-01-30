Main Street Community Foundation disperses $326,715 in Barnes Trust grants

A total of $326,715 was awarded recently from the Bradley Henry Barnes & Leila Upson Barnes memorial trust to six programs working to improve the health and wellbeing of Southington residents.

LiveWell Alliance received $155,000 to continue the Dementia Friendly Southington Initiative, whose goal is to decrease the stigma and isolation associated with dementia, increase meaningful community engagement and quality of life for people with the disease, and to teach communities to become more accommodating and knowledgeable about dementia.

A grant of $52,920 was awarded to LISA, Inc. (Living in Safe Alternatives) to continue the 1-2-3 Prevention, Intervention and Recovery program for teens, educators and parents to improve Southington’s capacity to prevent alcohol and drug use, raise awareness of risk factors, intervene effectively with current users, and offer stable recovery options.

The United Way of Southington received $51,295 to continue the Senior Transportation Program in collaboration with Senior Transportation Services of New Britain. This program enhances transportation services for Southington seniors through the provision of additional rides at no charge.

A grant of $42,500 was awarded to Prudence Crandall Center to continue the Domestic Violence Intervention and Prevention services in Southington. Prudence Crandall Center provides a 24-hour crisis line and emergency shelter, counseling services and support groups, and education in schools and the Southington community.

A grant of $40,000 was awarded to Wheeler Clinic, Inc. to continue to support the Southington Health Outreach project. This project enhances access to mental health and substance use treatment programs by educating residents about the signs of these issues and the services available.

The Early Childhood Collaborative of Southington received $25,000 to continue to provide educational seminars that support Southington’s young children and their caregivers. Topics will include mental health education, healthy habits to prevent obesity and childhood safety.

“Main Street Community Foundation takes great care to carry out the legacy of Bradley Barnes to improve the health outcomes of Southington residents,” said CEO and president of MSCF, Susan Sadecki, in a press release.

The Bradley Henry Barnes & Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust was originally established in 1973 by the late Bradley Henry Barnes of Southington to support the health and health care needs of Southington residents. The Trust was transferred to the Main Street Community Foundation in 2004.

MSCF is now accepting letters of intent from nonprofit organizations serving the Southington community for capital projects, programs or initiatives that will enhance the health and wellbeing of Southington residents.

The deadline for submission is January 31, 2020 at 4 p.m. Interested nonprofits contact (860) 583-6363 before submitting a letter of intent. Visit www.mainstreetfoundation.org for full guidelines, eligibility criteria and links to the online application.