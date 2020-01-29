Wrestling: Knights blast Conard, 4th at CT challenge

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

Southington wrestling had the right momentum heading into the Connecticut Challenge at Southington high school last Saturday. After starting last week with a win over Conard, the Blue Knights improved to 5-0 in dual meets. In what head coach Derek Dion considered one of the toughest tournaments of the season, his squad placed fourth despite tying for the second most first place finishes.

With just over two weeks until the CCC tournament, Southington has continued to make progress. Here is what happened last week:

Win over Conard

JAN. 22—Ten of the 11 Blue Knights that fought won their match in a 64-18 win over Conard. Nine of those winners picked up the win via pin.

Anthony Deldebbio took down his opponent the quickest, defeating Theodore Strachan in the 120 weight class by pin in 48 seconds. Luke Deangelis pinned his opponent, Mostafa Nasim, in the 195 weight class in 49 seconds.

Colton Thorpe won by pin in his second straight meet, defeating Ahnye Coleman in 1:04 in the 106 weight bracket. After being tested in his previous match against Newington, Billy Carr responded strongly against Conard, defeating Brandon Nguyen in 1:35 in the 182 weight class.

Jacob Vecchio, Dawsen Welch, Jared Guida, Ben Gorr, and Darius Mangiafico were the others to win by pin for Southington. Caleb Brick defeated Hugh Baldwin by major decision, 9-1, in the 145 weight class.

Fourth at CT Challenge

JAN. 25—Southington again came up short of placing first in a weekend tournament this season, but still had two champions and one runner-up.

Brick continued his dominance since returning from injury, placing first in the 145 weight class bracket. After winning by technical pin in the quarterfinals, it took Brick just 35 seconds to pin his opponent, George Bomann of Trumbull, in the semifinals. He pinned Taha Alsultani of West Springfield in 3:04 to be crowned champion.

Carr was the other champion for the Blue Knights last Saturday, but it was not easy as it was for Brick. After pinning his opponent in the quarterfinals of the 182 weight class bracket, he battled with Michael Agate of Trumbull in the semifinals. Carr would eventually come out on top 13-7 to advance. Once again matched up with West Springfield, Carr defeated Milton Vazquez by decision, 7-1, in the championship.

Vecchio was close to becoming the third champion of the day for Southington. Vecchio battled in his semifinal matchup of the 220 weight class bracket against Kirill Fioletov of Glastonbury, but Vecchio held on with a 3-1 decision. This time, West Springfield came out on top against Southington, with Tyler Parent eventually defeating Vecchio by pin at the 3:42 mark.

Gorr, Darius Mangiafico, Guida, and Deangelis each had fourth place finishes for the Knights.

With the season winding down, Southington has three dual meets and two weekend tournaments remaining on the schedule. They took on Simsbury this week and they compete in the Lancer duals tournament tomorrow (Feb. 1) at Waterford high school.

