Swimming: Knights beat Newington

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

Southington boys swimming is streaking after opening their season with a loss. The Blue Knights won their third straight meet on Jan. 21 at Newington. The team is definitely happy with where they are at, but head coach Evan Tuttle said the team will not dwell on the winning streak for too long.

“Our priority as a program is to demonstrate growth and improvement each day at practice and in each competition,” Tuttle said. “We have been able to do that in winning performances over the past several meets. Yet, regardless of how many wins a team can consecutively string together, one must remain focused. Just as winning can boost confidence, it can also breed complacency, which is why we are constantly in pursuit of improvement, constantly looking to raise the bar just a bit higher.”

Southington won 11 events in the win. The Blue Knights have had at least one double winner in each meet so far, including three against the Indians.

Derek Melanson was a double winner for the fourth straight meet, this time taking the 100 butterfly (56.83) and the 100 backstroke (59.69).

Jackson Malsheske was a double winner in the 200 freestyle (1:58.12) and 500 free (5:13.42). Tyler Heidgerd was a double winner for the third straight meet, this time winning the individual medley (2:10.00) and 100 free (51.33).

Southington’s relay teams also showed up for the third straight meet. The 200 medley relay team of of Melanson, Jon Cocchiola, Landon Colby and Brian Egan took first in a time of 1:47.48.

The 200 free relay team of Melanson, Cocchiola, Colby and Heidgerd took first in a time of 1:37.40. The 400 free relay team of Malsheske, Liam Schroeder, Kyle Buchanan and Heidgerd took first in a time of 3:42.55.

Despite a change in the lineups in the relays, the Blue Knights were still able to come out on top. Tuttle said he feels confident no matter who is in the lineup.

“Relay personnel has fluctuated throughout our meets, which is a good sign of depth,” Tuttle said. “The ability to adjust relay teams will allow for us to put together the best possible combinations going into the state meets at the end of the season.”

Cocchiola was also an individual winner in the 100 breaststroke, with a time of 1:05.80. EJ Suski took first in diving with a score 217.85.

Southington returned to action on Wednesday (Jan. 29) at Conard. Like Cheshire, Conard has consistently finished in the top-10 of Class L in the past few years. Tuttle said the team embraces the challenge that comes with competing in a talented swimming conference.

“I say it each year and each season, whether it be fall or winter,” Tuttle said. “We are fortunate to be competing in one of the strongest CCC divisions. What this ensures is that we compete against the best, and have an opportunity to be pushed beyond pre-determined limits.”

Southington’s scheduled meet at Simsbury tonight has been cancelled, but the Blue Knights will return to the Cornerstone Aquatics Center on Wednesday (Feb. 5) when they take on Hall at 3:30 p.m.

