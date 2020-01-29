Police blotter for the Jan. 31 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations between Friday, Jan. 3 and Monday, Jan. 20:

Friday, Jan. 3

Christopher Main, 39, of 25 Hotchkiss Pl., Torrington, was charged with organized retail theft, third degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third degree larceny.

Monday, Jan. 13

Christy Couture, 38, of 25 Brookdale St., Wolcott, was charged with sixth degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Robert Gray-Leclair, 38, of 217 Dunham St., Southington, was charged with misuse of 911.

Wednesday, Jan 15

Taylor Brown, 20, of 45 Maple St., Plantsville, was charged with less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Friday, Jan. 17

Michael Frauenheim, 34, of 521 Flanders Rd., Southington, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Wendi Jenkins, 45, of 241 Arch St., New Britain, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Jesse Petrillo, 35, of 637 Marion Ave., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Christina Petrillo, 32, of 637 Marion Ave., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Monday, Jan. 20