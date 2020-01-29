Indoor Track: Blue Knights shine at Hillhouse Classic meet

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

Since their record-setting day at Yale a few weeks ago, the Southington indoor track and field team have continued to challenge themselves as they prepare for postseason play beginning on Feb. 8 with the CCC championships.

After competing in the East Coast Invite in Providence, R.I., the Blue Knights contended in the Hillhouse Classic, a meet that included over 4,000 entries and 72 different schools.

Head coach Connor Green said the packed environment had its challenges, but the team will benefit from it heading into the conference meet.

“Our kids are always ready for competition and I think having the large amount of people there made it more exciting,” Green said. “Granted the lack of space was tough to deal with and is less than ideal competition preparation, but they need to handle different situations and this was a great opportunity for some of our younger athletes to experience a high caliber meet.”

Matt Penna shined for the Knights at Hillhouse, with third place finishes in the 1600m and 3200m, including a personal best in the latter. Jackson Landino finished 23rd in the 1600m with a personal best time of 4:52.37.

John Regalbuti finished 24th in the 55m hurdles in 8.94, while recording a personal best time of 39.66 in the 300m.

“Sophomore John Regulibati had a great 300m race and is showing that even though he is only a sophomore, he will be a top runner for us,” Green said.

Aiden Chesanow had several top-30 finishes, including 15th place in the high jump and pole vault, as well as 30th in the long jump. Justin Zitofsky tied with his teammate, Chesanow, in the high jump with a personal best 5-06.00. Zitofsky also finished 19th in the long jump and 26th in the 60m dash with a personal best time of 7.54.

Ryan Andrews finished 12th in the shot put with 41-10.75, a personal record. Teammate Matthew Geary finished close behind with 37-01.50. Mike Balachandar placed 24th in the high jump with a personal best 5-04.00.

“We have two junior shot putters who are dueling it out for top spot on the team with Ryan Andrews and Matt Geary,” Green said. “They have been pushing each other in practice and are due for some huge throws.”

On the ladies side, the highest individual finisher was Alexah Zaczynski, who placed seventh in the pole vault. Ella Shamus-Udicious and Kayla Markette also finished in the top-20.

Diane Pillsbury and Lauren Verrilli each placed in the top-25 and recorded personal best times in two events. Pillsbury finished 12th in the 1600m with a time of 5:34.19 and 21st in the 1000m with a time of 3:15.72. Verrilli placed 15th in the 1600m with a time of 5:36.83 and placed 17th in the 1000m with a time of 3:15.28.

Anny Moquete placed 17th in the 600m with a time of 1:48.53 and 30th in the 1000m with a time of 3:18.38.

Many Blue Knights set personal bests in the Hillhouse Classic, and Green said that is what is most important.

“We had some great performance in all events,” Green said. “Records are great but only a few athletes get to enjoy the record itself. For our staff, we love it even more when athletes are continually setting personal bests and there were plenty of them at the meet this past weekend.”

With the conference championship meet on the horizon, Green’s message to the team will be simple.

“The goal, per usual, is perform well against top level competition,” Green said. “Connecticut is full of national-level talent and the CCC is no exception.”

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Spencer Dreher, email him at Sports@SouthingtonObserver.com.