Ice Hockey edges East Haven

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

Before entering a two-week break, it was very important for Hall-Southington boys ice hockey to pick up a home win against E. Haven Coop on Jan. 22. It was not only important to head into the break with momentum, but it also impacted state tournament rankings.

With the 4-3 win over E. Haven, a Division II team, the Warrior Knights shot up in the Division III rankings, entering this week ranked third behind Sheehan and Newington Coop, respectively.

Despite heading into the first intermission down 3-0, E. Haven did not go away easily. The Yellow Jackets outscored Hall-Southington 2-0 in the second period and scored another in the third. But Sean Roach found the back of the net in the third period for the much-needed fourth and deciding goal.

Colby Fortuna, Cam Perez, and Matt Weir contributed to the scoring outburst in the first period with a goal apiece. For Perez and Weir, it was their second straight game with a goal and for Perez, it was his fourth goal in the last four games.

The Warrior Knights outshot the Yellow Jackets 34-18. Noah Behrens-Gould recorded 15 saves in the win. Hall-Southington improved to 2-2 in games that they allowed three or more goals.

Hall-Southington will go almost a whole calendar month without a home game, as their next game at Veterans Memorial Ice Rink is scheduled for Feb. 19. Their next scheduled game is Feb. 5 at WMRP. The Warrior Knights will look to avenge their 4-0 loss to WMRP on Jan. 8, as they are 2-0 in rematches this season.

