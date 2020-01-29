Gymnastics: Knights stay unbeaten

SPENCER DREHER

With just over two weeks remaining in their dual meet schedule, Southington gymnastics has not lost yet this season. The Lady Knights are 4-0 in dual meet action and had the highest score in last week’s CCC Pink Invitational, their first tournament of the season.

Southington continues to get contributions from the freshmen to the upperclassmen, with some outside the top-four still scoring over a seven or eight.

“It’s nice to see all of the girls who work so hard in practice have their hard work pay off,” head coach Cassidy Chamberland said. “I feel like, each week, I see something impressive from someone new. It’s not just one athlete that makes our team but they all contribute in different ways.”

Win over Wethersfield

JAN. 21—Each of the top-four Lady Knights scored at least an 8.7 on the beam and floor, helping them to their fourth straight win on Jan. 21 against Wethersfield.

Natalie Reeves led Southington with a total score of 35.3, including a 9 on the floor and 8.95 on the beam and bars. Kelly Perrotti finished with a total score of 34.55, including an 8.9 on the beam and 8.8 on the floor.

Kat Drechsler was the highest scorer on the beam with a 9.15 and finished with an 8.9 on the floor, scoring a total of 34.15. Lizy Beaulieu scored an 8.6 or better in three events as she finished with a total of 34.05.

While their scores did not count towards the team score, freshmen Kelsey Salerno and Tori Harrington scored an 8 on the vault, while Taylor Kelly scored an 8.25 on the bars and 8.3 on the beam.

“Lizy was very consistent and had an all-around great meet,” Chamberland said. “Tori Harrington competed her first meet as a freshman and did an awesome job. Overall our floor and bar rotation looked great.”

First at Pink Invite

JAN. 24—Wethersfield and Southington met again when they competed against five other schools in the CCC winter invite at American Gymnastics. While the Knights continued their impressive performances on the floor, they also shined on the vault as they finished with 135.2 points, almost six more than second place Farmington.

Southington’s top-four on the night averaged over an 8.8 on the vault. Drechsler and Perrotti tied for the team-high with 34 total points. Drechsler scored a 9.2 on the vault and 9.1 on the floor, while Perrotti scored a 9 on the vault and an 8.55 on the floor.

Reeves was right behind Drechsler and Perrotti with 33.9, including 9.05 on the floor, 8.65 on the vault, and 8.5 on the bars. Kaylin Leifert was the final scorer for the Knights with 31.75.

In a crowded and intense tournament, it was also an emotional night for Southington as they hosted pink night in an effort to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

“A lot of these girls are used to the pressure of a packed environment from club gymnastics,” Chamberland said. “I think it was awesome for them to see their friends and family there supporting them on their home turf. They were also competing for a cause and knew they had to have a fighting mentality going into the competition.”

Chamberland added that she hopes pink night can become a tradition.

“One of our athletes moms was diagnosed with breast cancer, so I really can’t even put into words how much this meet meant to her and us as a team,” Chamberland said. “I think we all know someone who has been affected by it in some way. They were supporting one another on the mat while also supporting a great cause. As a coach, that makes everything come together for a bigger purpose than just the sport. This was our first year doing a pink meet but we hope to continue it for many years to come.”

Southington is back in action Saturday night (Feb. 1) at 6:30 p.m., when they will host Glastonbury. Their last scheduled meet is Feb. 13 against Farmington and Wethersfield.

