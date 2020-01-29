Girls Basketball: Lady Knight win streak at 10 in a row

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

They may have been challenged, but the Southington girls won two more games last week, giving them 10 in a row. That is the longest winning streak for the program since 2007-2008, when the Lady Knights won 11 straight after a season-opening loss.

Southington remained at the top of the Class LL rankings entering their game Tuesday versus Hall, the only team to hand Southington a loss this season. Here is what happened last week:

Thriller vs. Capital Prep

JAN. 21—Southington may have defeated Capital Prep 59-39 earlier this season, but Capital Prep came into Southington high school looking to avenge the loss.

No team ever led by more than three after each quarter, and Capital Prep was clinging to a three-point lead to start the fourth quarter. Head coach Howie Hewitt pulled back his full-court press and Capital Prep struggled to score after that, recording just six points in the fourth.

A fast-break layup by Jessica Carr put Southington up three with just under a minute left. After Capital Prep scored to pull within one with thirty seconds left, Southington was able to avoid being fouled to hold onto the 40-39 win.

Kelley Marshall led in scoring for the Knights with 10, shooting 4-of-8 from the field. Jessica Carr had six points, five rebounds, and four steals while Livvy Pizzitola had four rebounds and a team-leading five assists.

10 wins in a row

JAN. 23—Southington used a big first quarter to jump out to a 10-point lead. While NW Catholic didn’t go away easily, Southington never lost the lead on their way to a 52-41 win.

The Blue Knights held the Lions to just 2-of-18 from three-point range and forced 12 turnovers while only committing six.

Brianna Harris led all Knights with 16 points, including shooting 4-of-8 from beyond the perimeter. Marshall had 12 points and five rebounds while Pizzitola had eight points and six assists. Jessica Carr led the team in rebounding for the second straight game with seven.

Entering this week, Pizzitola was the team leader in assists per game and rebounds per game. Four different Lady Knights are averaging 6.5 points or better, with Marshall leading the pack at 9.3 per game.

While they were still No. 1 in the rankings entering this week, the rankings could still change drastically, as the top-12 teams each entered this week with three losses or less. They were tied with Shelton at 12-1 but tied with Shelton but owned the power points tiebreaker. The Knights also have five teams with winning records remaining on their schedule.

Southington played in their long-anticipated rematch with Hall on Monday. They travel to Bloomfield tonight for a 6 p.m. start, then they will play at Enfield on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6:45 p.m.

