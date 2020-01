Fire report for the Jan. 31 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 12:

Monday, Jan. 6

1:19 a.m., 2118 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Assist police or other government

3:00 a.m., 8 Hawks Nest Dr., Water or steam leak

8:04 a.m., 835 Queen St., Smoke scare

8:39 a.m., 400 Executive Blvd., Sprinkler activation

8:50 a.m., 310 N. Main St., Cover assignment, standby

10:54 a.m., 227 Bristol St., Medical assist

11:18 a.m., 835 Queen St., Public service

2:59 p.m., 37 Briar Ln., Medical assist

4:27 p.m., 1543 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Shorted electrical

4:41 p.m., 86 Lady Slipper Ln., CO detector activated

5:04 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out vehicle

Tuesday, Jan. 7

10:30 a.m., 69 Lazy Ln., Smoke scare

4:46 p.m., 37 Oak St., Gas leak

7:34 p.m., North Main Street and Hobart Street, Vehicle accident

Wednesday, Jan. 8

7:05 a.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Smoke detector activation

7:46 a.m., 7 South Rd., Building fire

8:03 a.m., 187 Butler Ave., EMS call excluding vehicle

8:20 a.m., Old Mountain Road, Vehicle accident

9:04 a.m., 43 Academy St., EMS call

9:18 a.m., 328 Queen St., Vehicle accident

1:29 p.m., 72 River St., Lock-out vehicle

4:14 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Avenue, Vehicle accident

6:13 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

11:30 p.m., 190 Belleview Ave., Smoke detector activation

Thursday, Jan. 9

12:55 a.m., 170 West main St., Rubbish fire

12:32 p.m., 2091 West St., Oil or other combustible liquid

3:08 p.m., 17 Barr St., Medical assist

5:03 p.m., 426 Mount Vernon Rd., Assist invalid

6:13 p.m., 34 Wilbur St., Building fire

7:38 pm., 61 Webster park Rd., Overheated motor

Friday, Jan. 10

7:02 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, No incident found on arrival

12:10 p.m., 137 Walkley Dr., Alarm system activation

1:53 p.m., 20 Spring St., Alarm system activation

3:40 p.m., West Street and West Queen Street, Vehicle accident

4:40 p.m., 655 Queen St., Vehicle accident

Saturday, Jan. 11

12:04 a.m. 37 West Center St., Sprinkler activation

1:46 a.m., Longo Drive and Clark Street, Vehicle accident

7:04 a.m., 922 Flanders Rd., Vehicle accident

9:36 a.m., 151 Queen St., Unintentional transmission

Sunday, Jan. 12