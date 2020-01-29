Carry the Torch: Passing the American dream to the Next Generation, Feb. 6

Chapter, an organization dedicated to harnessing the wisdom and experience of elder Americans to benefit future generations, announced a first-ever town hall event titled “Carry the Torch: Passing the American Dream to the Next Generation,” which will be held on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Back Nine Tavern at Southington Country Club.

The event is free of charge and will offer complimentary hors d’oeuvres.

The town hall will feature Southington Board of Education member Bob Brown and former state senator Joe Markley. The discussion will focus on how to revive the American dream in younger generations by drawing from the perspectives of elder Americans.

“The American dream still shines brightly, but its longevity depends on our children understanding and believing in it,” said Markley in a press release. “Future generations have much to learn from the knowledge and experience of our elder community members. We hope this town hall will break new ground through an honest and frank dialogue about how to keep the American dream alive.”

The moderators will invite thoughtful audience participation. This event will help shape future community-based initiatives that Chapter and other community organizations undertake in the future.

“As more of our community members plan and start their retirement, we have a tremendous opportunity to learn from their individual and collective wisdom,” said Brown in a press release. “We need to find creative ways for our most experienced citizens to contribute their knowledge and skills to our community. This town hall is a great way to start doing that through open communication.”

All community members are welcome to attend, however space is limited. RSVP by Feb. 3 at www.chapter.rsvpify.com