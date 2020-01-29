Boys Basketball: Knights fall to Lions

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

Southington boys basketball met their toughest match yet when they travelled to NW Catholic (9-1) last Friday. The Blue Knights were at a rare height disadvantage and the Lion’s starting five proved to be too much in a 75-53 win.

Southington showed no signs of quitting after starting the game down 11-0. They trimmed the deficit to three by the end of the first quarter thanks in part to three pointers made by Jake Napoli, Jared Kelly, and Dylan Olson, and the game was tied at halftime.

The Lions came out in the second half looking like a different team, as they exploded for 25 points in the third quarter and added 20 more in the fourth quarter. NW Catholic held Southington to 34% shooting on the game while shooting over 55% from the field themselves.

Five players for NW Catholic scored in double figures. Southington head coach, John Cessario said there is little room for error when you play a team like the Lions.

“We are capable of putting in spurts of brilliance,” Cessario said. “But when you play NW Catholic, those spurts have to come more consistently. We battled in that first half but they are a talented, long, and good-shooting team.”

Despite falling behind in the second half, Cessario said he was proud of the way the team continued to fight and how they thought they were always in it.

“We could have folded after going down 11-0 early but I am proud of the way they never gave up,” Cessario said. “These guys never quit on each other. Their energy was up for all four quarters. Of course, they wanted to win but they came back the next day and put in a good practice together. That is really important.”

Kelly led the team with 21 points, shooting 5-of-10 from three-point range. Napoli had 15, three rebounds, and three assists while Aeden Derrick had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Southington (7-3) entered this week ranked 11th in Division II. They will have to wait a little longer to pick up their eighth win, which would earn them a state playoff appearance for the third straight season. They will have a good chance to pick up that win tonight against Newington (3-9).

Cessario said the eighth win is important but the celebration won’t last too long.

“In a small way, you do think about it,” Cessario said. “Getting an eighth win will be a fun night. It will extend our season. But second halves of seasons can sometimes lead to new beginnings. Our philosophy won’t change. It is still one game at a time. We aren’t looking past Newington.”

