State police employee arrested by Southington police

Southington police announced that on Jan. 24, Gregory Smith, 43, of East Haddam turned himself into the Southington Police Department after learning there was a warrant for his arrest. Smith is an employee of the Connecticut State Police.

The warrant, which charged Smith with two counts of violation of a protective order resulted from an incident in which Smith went to the victim’s apartment complex on Dec. 24, 2019 to speak with the victim. At the time an active protective order prohibited him from being at the victim’s residence. On Jan. 11, Smith sent the victim a text message, which also violated the protective order. These incidents were reported to SPD on Jan. 21.

Smith was charged with two counts of violation of a protective order by SPD. He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in New Britain Court on Jan. 27.

The identity of the victim is being withheld.

Smith was previously arrested by state police on July 12, 2019 in connection with a domestic violence incident and has been on administrative suspension without police powers since that date. As a result of the arrest and the seriousness of the employees alleged conduct, Smith has been placed on a leave of absence, according to state police.

A “leave of absence” is a period of time the one must be away from one’s primary job, while maintaining the status of employee. A separate internal affairs investigation has been initiated, according to state police