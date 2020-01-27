Obituary: Stanislao ‘Stanley’ Martone, 87

Stanislao “Stanley” Martone, 87, of Meriden, passed away on January 24, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Michelina (Caiazzo) Martone.

He was born in Pompei, Italy on Dec. 12, 1932 to the late Eduardo and Maria Neve (Maisto) Martone.

Stanley was a member of the Italian Army and loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren whom he helped raise. He loved playing cards with his grandkids, listening to music, singing, and gardening. Stanley was also known for making his pepper biscuits, sausage, and wine. He regularly attended Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church and was an avid supporter of the church’s activities, including donating towards the Annual Italian Dinner with Padre Arturo.

In addition to his wife Michelina he is survived by his daughter Maria Neve Picone and her husband Angelo of Meriden; his son Eduardo Martone and wife Rosa of Meriden; grandchildren Michelle Graves and her husband David, Stanley Martone and his wife Alexa, Francesco Picone, Michael Picone, Daniel Picone, Nicholas Martone; and great-grandchildren Gavianna, Luca, Gianna. Stanley also leaves behind two brothers and a sister in Pompei, Italy, step-siblings, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Jan.28th at 10 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington to Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church 109 Goodwill Ave, Meriden at 11 am for a Mass. Calling hours will be on Monday from 5-8 pm. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

