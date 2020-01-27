Obituary: Sandra Lee (Urso) Wieczorek

Sandra Lee (Urso) Wieczorek of Southington, CT was born on January 5, 1948 in New Britain, CT. She went peacefully to the lord on January 25, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.

Sandy was born to James and Fanny Urso in New Britain, CT to complete their family with her big brother Richard. She grew up in New Britain, CT where she went on to CCSU to become a teacher. It was during this time that she met and married Larry Wieczorek of New Britain, CT. She then taught in Newington, CT for several years before she and her husband had their son Nicholas. Sandy was a stay at home mom for several years as they welcomed Joshua and Ashley to their family. Then Sandy became a very successful, top producing real estate agent with Prudential that eventually became Berkshire-Hathaway Home Services in Southington. During this time, she was an active member of the Southington YMCA and St. Thomas Church, dedicated to charities like the Sunshine Kids and St. Jude. She also spent time with her grandchildren, Ben, Emma and Kailey, taking them to the Y, going to games and being a part of Circle of Friends music. She enjoyed going out on the boat to Narragansett, Newport and Block Island with her husband and kids. Sandy was a phenomenal cook, always preparing wonderful family meals and celebrating every moment in life.

Sandy is survived by her husband Larry Wieczorek of Southington, CT, brother Richard Urso and wife Linda of Florida, three children whom she adored and deeply loved, Nicholas Wieczorek and wife Jill Wieczorek of Berlin, CT, Joshua Wieczorek of Southington and Ashley Wieczorek of Southington. She had three grandchildren whom she cherished, Ben, Emma and Kailey. She is survived by a nephew Michael Urso of Virginia, many cousins and an aunt.

A mass to celebrate Sandy’s life will be held at Saint Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington for all those who loved her at 10 am Wednesday, January 29, 2020 and a private burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Britain.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, 282 Washington St. Hartford, CT 06106

