Obituary: Richard ‘Rit’ A. LaFrancois, 51

Richard “Rit” A. LaFrancois, 51, of East Haven, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He is now at peace and together again with his mother, Joan M. Giza, who he lost at the young age of 12.

Even through struggles, Rit had a heart as big as a mountain. He loved music, dancing, cats, cartoons, hard work, bear hugs and most of all, his daughter Angelica.

In addition to his daughter Angelica Tescione of East Haven, he is survived by 5 siblings, twin sister, Regina Ali and her husband Greg of Plantsville, brother, Pierre LeFrancois and his wife Ann of West Haven, sister, Denise Manganella of ME, sister, Nadine Caputo and her husband Frank of East Haven and brother, Joseph Gagliardi of West Haven and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother Joan, he was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Madeline Giza.

In lieu of flowers, to honor Rit’s love for animals, donations in his memory may be made to a local humane society.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Calling hours will be held before the service from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com