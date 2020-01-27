Obituary: Mary R. (Wasielewski) Sweeney, 94

Mary R. (Wasielewski) Sweeney, 94, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She had been the loving wife of the late Edward M. Sweeney for 62 years, married on June 12, 1948.

Born on February 19, 1925 in Nanticoke, PA to the late Leon and Teresa (Novak) Wasielewski, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Mary proudly served in the U.S Army Air Corps as a Med and Surge Technician during WWII. She was a member of the American Legion Post 72 and a longtime parishioner at Immaculate Conception Church in Southington.

Mary is survived by two children, Edward J. Sweeney and his wife Renae of Ponte Verda, FL and Darlene Gugliotti and her husband James of Plantsville, four grandsons, Stephen and Michael Sweeney and Mitchell and Garrett Gugliotti and one great-grandson, Grayson Sweeney, daughter-in-law, Alice Sweeney of Harvest, AL, two sisters, Delores (Tweet) Markiewicz of Nanticoke, PA, and Pearl Price, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son Gary Sweeney, three sisters, Verna Wolfe, Jean Wasielewski, Elizabeth Zupk and one brother, Leon Wasielewski Jr. and one infant sister, Berna Wasielewski.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 – 0301 (https://www.ihelpveterans.org/).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January, 25, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St, Southington. Burial with military honors will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held before the Mass from 8:30 a.m. -10:00 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.