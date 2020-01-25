Chamber membership benefits business, employees

Your Southington Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome in the New Year with a fresh perspective and strong leadership. The chamber team is a dedicated and committed group of key businesspeople, community influencers, experienced staff and hundreds of member businesses that strongly believe in the chamber’s mission.

As greater Southington’s premiere business advocacy, networking and professional development organization, we are always striving to best meet the needs of our membership through responsive programs and services that translate to measurable benefits. We are working hard to respond to the immediate needs of members and set the foundation for long term plans and stability.

The chamber is unmatched in connecting area businesses with one another. It is one of the largest and most active standalone chambers in southern New England with a growing network of businesses representing 30 Connecticut towns. The chamber is a registered not-for profit professional membership association (501c6). It is non-political and non-partisan which makes it a perfect voice for business at the local, state and national levels. The chamber also works in partnership with social, civic and charitable organizations to help support community insecurities and needs.

2020 promises to be a productive year with an ambitious offering of opportunities designed to engage businesses, promote business growth, support workplace and workforce development, advocate for pro-business government initiatives and legislation, strengthen community partnerships, and make sound contributions to the economic growth and vitality of greater Southington.

When businesses join the Southington Chamber of Commerce, they are making an investment in their company and their community. They are also expanding on their employment benefits because chamber membership is automatically extended to each person on their payroll.

The best way to experience the benefits of membership is by getting involved. Member benefits include promotional and marketing opportunities, networking and special events, employee assistant programs, professional development and training workshops, exclusively priced employment and personal benefit programs, and more. Members also increase their outreach efforts by assigning employees to represent them on chamber committees that address issues concerning economic development, industry and government relations, health and wellness, small businesses, professional development, social responsibility, business development and community relations. Business volunteers also help to coordinate and plan special events and networking opportunities.

Some of the big events this year include The Roaring Twenties-themed dinner dance and auction on Saturday, April 4, 6 p.m. to midnight at the Aqua Turf. The evening program will include the installation of new officers and directors to the board, and the presentation of awards in various categories to outstanding businesses and key community leaders.

The chamber is also thrilled to welcome back the Boston Red Sox players to the 2020 Chamber Cup Classic golf tournament on Sept. 30. Chamber members will have an opportunity to have a Red Sox player join their foursome and socialize with all the players at the post tournament dinner.

For more information about the Southington Chamber of Commerce programs, services and events for 2020, visit the Chamber website, follow us on Facebook and Instagram, or call the office to be added to our E-Newsletter mailing.

Businesses who are not-yet members may also learn more about the benefits of membership by attending the monthly Chamber in the Morning program as our guest for a great way to experience firsthand the strength of chamber networking. It is held the third Wednesday of each month at 8:00 a.m., hosted by the Orchards at Southington. Reservations for guests are required and can be made by calling the chamber office.

We look forward to building on our partnerships with members throughout 2020 and welcoming many more to our business network. Together we can continue to accomplish what no one person can achieve alone.

If you are interested in joining the Southington Chamber of Commerce should contact the office at 860.628.8036 or email info@southingtonchamber.com. The Southington Chamber of Commerce is located at 31 Liberty St., Suite 210.

Barbara Coleman-Hekeler is the executive director of the Southington Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at (860) 628-8036, ext. 102 or at Barbara@southingtonchamber.com