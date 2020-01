On Tuesday, Jan. 14, Southington police arrested Philip Graveline, 67, of Southington on an outstanding warrant after an investigation stemming from a tip to the Southington Police Department detective bureau.

The investigation culminated in a search warrant served at his residence where police found more than 300 images deemed to be child pornography on his computer.

Graveline was held pending a $250,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in New Britain court on Jan. 15.