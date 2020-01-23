Obituary: Stanislawa (Palka) Herdzik, 70

Stanislawa (Palka) Herdzik, 70, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Summit of Plantsville.

Stanislawa was born on April 29, 1949 in Poland to the late Jan and Zofia (Maziarz) Palka.

Stanislawa loved gardening, cooking, singing, dancing, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and speaking to her friends. She was a hard worker, always making sure the people around her were good before she took care of herself. She is remembered for her kindness, wise words of wisdom, helping those in need, and her faith in God.

She is survived by two daughters, Wioletta Marchut and her husband Grzegorz Marchut, and Anna Wardzala and her husband Wojciech Wardzala and 4 grandchildren; Wiktoria, Oliwia, Emily, and Anthony. She is also survived by her two sisters, Danuta Kusmider and her husband Zbigniew and Maria Surowaniec and her husband Jozef and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Emil Herdzik.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Stanislawa’s memory may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St., Southington, CT 06489.