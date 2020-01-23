Obituary: Ralph M. Belfi, 66

Ralph M. Belfi, 66, of West Haven and former resident of Southington, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at home after a brief illness.

He was born on June 20, 1953 in New Britain the son of Nelda (Magnanini) Belfi and the late Victor Belfi. Ralph was a HVAC technician and was employed by A-Z Corporation.

Often Ralph has been characterized as being bigger than life itself enjoying skiing, boating, waterskiing, football, cars and walks on the beach. Ralph was full of wit, bringing a smile to everyone around him.

Ralph spent over 40 years in the HVAC field. His responsibilities included maintenance of some of the most sophisticated equipment known along with having a successful business for many years.

In addition to his mother of Southington he leaves a son Daniel C. Belfi of Bristol, a brother Daniel Belfi, his former wife Kathy Belfi as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan.21st at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church at 10 am for a Mass. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday, Jan. 20th from 4-7 pm.

