Obituary: Joseph John Vitcavage, 99

Joseph John Vitcavage, 99, beloved father to Joseph Vitcavage and Mary Ellen Reynolds, passed away suddenly Wednesday evening, January 15, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born on October 12, 1920, the son of the late William and Antoinette Vitcavage. Joe was the last remaining survivor of his eight siblings.

Born and raised in Scranton, Joe attended Scranton public schools. As a teenager, he worked in the Civilian Conservation Corp, supporting his widowed mother and family. Joe continued his service to his country in the U.S. Navy, during World War II, earning the rank of Petty Officer Second Class, Aviation Metalsmith. After marrying the love of his life Eleanor in 1950, he was recalled to serve in the Korean Conflict. In 2017, Joe participated in the Honor Flight Program, where he was recognized for his service.

Joe’s greatest accomplishment was raising his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was regarded as a father figure to his nieces and nephews and neighborhood children. Those relationships continued until his passing. He was most proud of his relationship with Dr. Gene Bunnell, who was like a son to him throughout his whole life.

Joe worked at Verplex in Scranton as a foreman. He then worked for Sandvik until he retired at the age of 80.

He was a supportive member of Mary, Mother of God Parish in North Scranton and Mary Our Queen Church in Southington, Connecticut, where he most recently resided. He was a faithful volunteer at St. Joseph’s Church in Scranton, cleaning the church, working at the annual flea market and serving as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. He received the St. Joseph’s Church Parish Service Award for his years of dedicated service and was given the prestigious honor of locking the church doors for the last time when the parishes were consolidated.

His children brought much joy and adventure to his life. Joe is survived by his son Joseph and his wife Sue of Connecticut, with whom he resided, and daughter, Mary Ellen and her husband Don of New York. He was very proud of his grandchildren, Joseph (Kim) Reynolds, Matthew (Marianne) Reynolds, Daniel (Christy) Reynolds, Sarah (Howard) Kramer, Andrew Vitcavage and Eddie Vitcavage. During his transition from Pennsylvania to Connecticut, Andrew was his cherished companion and support. Six great grandsons (Jack, Owen, Finn, Harrison, Matthew and Brooks) completed his family circle.

Additionally, Joe leaves his sister-in-law Joan Heckman of Scranton, brother-in-law Joseph (Mary Ellen) Petcavage of Bear Creek Township, and sister-in-law Jane Vitcavage of Garfield Heights, Ohio behind. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and most especially, his niece, Mary Frances (Neil) Malatesta, who was like a daughter to him. Joe was predeceased by his beloved wife of 67 years, Eleanor, and son, Paul.

Services were held in Scranton and a burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave, Scranton, Mary, Mother of God Parish, Scranton or Honor Flight Philadelphia, PO Box 003, Broomall, PA 19008.