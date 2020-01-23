Obituary: Georgia J. (Gallant) Jenislawski, 73

Georgia J. (Gallant) Jenislawski of Litchfield, CT. passed away peacefully at the age of 73 on January 15, 2020 at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. Georgia was born on March 5, 1946 and is the daughter of the late George and Florence (LaMarre) Gallant at New Britain General Hospital. She grew up on a farm in Plantsville, CT. She was a hairdresser in her younger days and had a love for all animals, especially collies and horses (Lassie her collie, Apache her horse, Sevany her pony, Dee Dee, and her bunny Abby). She became the assistant dog warden of Southington in the 80s. She then moved to Litchfield with her devoted, caring, loving husband, Richard M. Jenislawski, where she opened a store called Creations by Georgia. She was also employed at the Clothes Tree for many years.

Georgia was a very strong woman that had a will to live. She was a fighter. She will be very much deeply missed. She is survived by her husband, Richard M. Jenislawski, her daughter, Dawn M. Badorek, and her three grandchildren, Amber Lynn, Alicia, and Pauly, as well as by her brother and sister-in-law, Bernard and Carol Gallant of RI., and her four beautiful nieces, Ellen, Noelle, Leigh, and Christina. Thank you to all the caring doctors and nurses at the ICU unit of Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for everything they have done.

The Funeral Services will be private. There are no calling hours. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com