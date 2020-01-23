Obituary: Elizabeth A. (Mongillo) Rapisarda, 85

Elizabeth A. (Mongillo) Rapisarda, of Southington, passed peacefully at St. Mary’s VITAS with her daughter Jo, son Jim, and daughter-in-law Lisa by her side after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, January 17, 2020.

She was the widow of the late Gaetano (Jim) Rapisarda whom she was married to for 52 years.

“Betty”, to one and all, and “Mom”, to her childrens’ friends, was born on October 11, 1934 in Southington where she happily lived her life. Betty was the youngest of 10 children born to Virgil and Angelina (lacobucci) Mongillo. She was a member of St. Thomas Church in Southington. She graduated from Southington High School in 1952 and worked at Levy’s Clothiers then later at Pratt and Whitney in Southington.

Betty loved music, dancing, singing, the casino, a good lobster dinner and a Manhattan straight up. She also enjoyed playing cards and visiting people and always brought along food. But her greatest joy was her family. She enjoyed swimming, especially at the Connecticut shore; she spent many happy hours in her backyard pool. She took great pride in teaching her grandchildren how to swim, which was always followed by ice cream on the back porch. Any day could be a holiday with Betty.

Everyone was welcome at Jim and Betty’s home, she loved feeding people and you never left hungry or empty handed. Some of her signature dishes were her Sunday sauce, homemade pizza, eggplant parmesan, and her pistachio cake which was out of this world!

She had a quick wit and loved to laugh, she was wonderfully outspoken and had the biggest, most generous heart. She would send cards, ask about family members and always provided a shoulder to cry on.

Betty leaves behind her four children to cherish her memory, son, James (Lisa) Rapisarda of Wolcott, daughters, Mary (William) Rush of Southington, Holly DiCocco of Springfield NJ and Jo Anne Rapisarda of Southington who lived with and cared for Betty during her illnesses. She leaves nine grandchildren; Nicholas, Michael and Joshua Rapisarda, Kevin Miller, William and Joseph Rush, Amanda, Daniel and Jesse DiCocco. Several great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind three sisters, Julia Fiondella, Virginia Kaniwec and Mary Serafino.

Beside her husband, she is predeceased by her sisters, Catherine DeSorbo, Jennie Pacyna, Margaret Gillen, Emily Faselle and brothers Ralph and Nicholas Mongillo.

Betty’s ‘Bigger than Life” presence will be greatly missed by her family, please keep them in your prayers. There will be no calling hours and the funeral will be a private graveside ceremony at the family’s convenience.