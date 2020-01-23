Obituary: David J. Klingerman, 70

David J. Klingerman, 70, of Cheshire, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven. He was the husband of Paula (Conrad) Klingerman.

Born February 4, 1949 in Hazleton, PA, he was the son of the late Raymond and Mildred (Northstein) Klingerman.

David graduated from Lake Lehman High School in 1967 and Lehigh University in 1971 with a degree in Civil Engineering and a Masters in Structural Engineering in 1973. He was employed by General Dynamics Electric Boat, Thiokol, Sikorski Aircraft for 23 years, while earning an MBA and finished his career at Butler International. David loved to travel, especially to Botswana Africa. He liked to play pool with his friends, cook and enjoyed photography.

In addition to his wife he leaves his children, Brian Cassidy and wife Diana, Sean Cassidy and wife Cary, Laurel Conrad and husband Mario Mastromattei and Brian Conrad; four grandchildren, Kyle, Amanda and Hailey Cassidy, Molly Hoeg and husband Nicholas and Nyssa Stachowicz. He was predeceased by his first wife Mary (Ludwig) Cassidy.

A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, January 26, 2020.at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial calling hours will be prior to the service from 1pm until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of David can be made to the Myeloid Malignancies and Acute Leukemia Research Fund for the work of Dr. Nikolai Podoltsev. Please make checks payable to Smilow Cancer Hospital and mail to YNHH Development; P.O. Box 1849; New Haven, CT 06508 and include David Klingerman’s name on the memo line. Secure online gifts can be made to www.givetoynhh.orgn

