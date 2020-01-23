Man arrested for thefts at Home Depot and Lowes

Southington police arrested Christopher Main, 39, of Torrington at the Bristol courthouse on Friday, Jan. 3 on an outstanding warrant that stemmed from an ongoing investigation into thefts at Home Depot and Lowes stores in Southington.

According to police, Main and accomplices committed organized thefts of Milwaukee brand tools from stores in the amount of $2,946. The tools were then turned over to another individual to be sold via an online marketplace. The thefts occurred between April and September last year.

Main was charged with organized retail theft, third degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit third degree larceny. He was held pending a $100,000 bond. A warrant for his accomplice is pending.