Wrestling: Pitching a shutout

SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

Pitchers chase the perfect game. Gymnasts dream of the elusive, 10.0. Almost every sport has an ultimate score, but nothing is as elusive as a shutout on the wrestling mat. On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Southington wrestlers ripped through the Newington lineup. The 78-0 score says it all.

Head coach Derek Dion said his Southington wrestling team had an off-week two weeks ago when they competed against Hall and in the Greater Hartford Open. The Blue Knights might have heard their coach loud and clear. Nine Southington wrestlers picked up wins by pin, including five in less than two minutes.

Caleb Brick, in just his second week back, defeated David Robinson by pin in 37 seconds in the 145 weight class. Jackson Rusiecki also took down his opponent by pin in less than a minute, defeating Jaiden Nunez in 43 seconds in the 195 weight class.

Ben Gorr beat Riley Feldblum by pin in 1:19 in the 126 weight class, while Josh Vitti pinned Seamus Oates in 1:12 in the 170 weight class.

The first match filled with excitement came in the 182 weight class match between Billy Carr and Aidan Lozada of Newington. Lozada battled with the defending third place finisher in Class LL, and the match was still scoreless heading into the third round.

Carr eventually picked up two big points and held on to keep the shutout alive. Jacob Vecchio was the other Blue Knight to win by decision, defeating Max Usmanov 8-1 in the 220 weight class.

Jared Guida and Colton Thorpe started out the night with two wins by pin, with Guida defeating Jacob Perez in 2:28 and Thorpe beating Matthew Stomsky in 2:26. Darius Mangiafico and Emmett Vitti were the others to win by pin.

The match against Newington also marked the first night Southington hosted pink night, a night that helps raise money for the New England Chapter of the Susan G. Komen Foundation. The organization aims at reducing the amount of deaths related to breast cancer, and it has invested more than $2.9 billion in research, community health outreach, advocacy and programs in more than 60 countries, according to its website.

Southington raised $700 for the New England chapter.

The Blue Knights headed back up to West Hartford on Wednesday (Jan. 22) when they took on Conard. Tomorrow, they will host what Dion considers one of the biggest weekend tournaments every season in the Connecticut Challenge. The Blue Knights placed second in last year’s Connecticut Challenge, and are looking to finish better than runner-up in a weekend tournament for the first time this season.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Spencer Dreher, email him at Sports@SouthingtonObserver.com.